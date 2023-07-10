LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The start of a new school year could bring on anxiety for some students and that’s why the Clark County School District is offering a free resource to parents that can be difficult for parents to navigate.

It’s Family Mental Health and Wellness Nights over the summer with free webinars from Parent Guidance. The webinars are in English and Spanish and deal with topics like suicide prevention, social media, bullying, and more.

The webinars are weekly and there is also individualized coaching available for any parent or guardian taking part in the webinars.

Mark Welling with Parent Guidance talked with Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills to discuss what parents can expect.