NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Touro University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine and its physician assistant program will be offering free medical and dental care to anyone in the community during a pop-up clinic at CIVICA Nevada Career & Collegiate Academy in North Las Vegas.

The even is put on with a partnership with the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation.

The clinics will be held 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 1 at the CIVICA Nevada Career & Collegiate Academy gym located at 1501 E Carey Ave. in North Las Vegas.

During the event, people can get general wellness exams and blood pressure checks.

It is free and open to the public and insurance is not required. Walk-ins will be accepted, but you can also make an appointment now.