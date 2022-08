LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Las Vegas announced Monday that free lunchtime parking will be offered in the Arts District.

Metered street parking in the 18b area will be free from 11 a.m. to1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All on-street meters encompassing Charleston Boulevard north, Commerce Street west, Third Street east, and Oakey Boulevard south, will be free.

Free street-metered parking in Arts District. Photo: City of Las Vegas

This is a trial program and the city will evaluate its success before deciding when it will end.