Free ‘lunch spot’ parking available downtown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good news for those who work in downtown Las Vegas.

The city is launching a new trial program offering free parking for lunch. Street meters in Fremont East and parking in a dozen lots will be free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city is supporting local businesses in their attempt to recover financially from the pandemic with free parking.

Look for the new “Lunch Spot Parking” signs posted.

The area is bounded by Stewart on the north, Las Vegas Boulevard on the west, Tenth Street on the east, and Carson Avenue on the south. The Park on Fremont, El Cortez, and Downtown Project are contributing their parking lots to the effort, as well.

The free parking program will continue until Dec. 31, 2021.