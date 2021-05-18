Free live music returns to Fremont Street Experience June 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking to get down and party, the Fremont Street Experience will be the place to be come June 1. Free live music will return to the Downtown Las Vegas destination at 12:01 a.m.

This comes after the Clark County Commission announced the county will fully reopen on that same date. Restrictions involving capacity limits, large gatherings and dancing will be lifted.

Guests will be able to enjoy the entertainment nightly at all three stages, with the full schedule to be announced next week, according to a tweet from the experience.