Free live music returns to Fremont Street Experience June 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fremont_street_1518564969287.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking to get down and party, the Fremont Street Experience will be the place to be come June 1. Free live music will return to the Downtown Las Vegas destination at 12:01 a.m.

This comes after the Clark County Commission announced the county will fully reopen on that same date. Restrictions involving capacity limits, large gatherings and dancing will be lifted.

Guests will be able to enjoy the entertainment nightly at all three stages, with the full schedule to be announced next week, according to a tweet from the experience.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories