Free legal help available for tenants facing eviction as moratoriums expire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada will provide free legal help in June after Nevada’s eviction ban is lifted on May 31.

Lawyers and volunteers will be on hand to help tenants who received an eviction notice complete the Tenant Answer and file it with the court.

Tenants can take advantage of the help by going to designated library branches on June 5 or June 12:

Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Whitney Library (5175 E. Tropicana Ave.) and the Clark County Library (1401 E. Flamingo Road).

Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Library (951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.) and the Clark County Library (1401 E. Flamingo Road).

“It’s critical for tenants who received a notice of eviction not to ignore that notice. Tenants should file a Tenant Answer and elect mediation,” said Jim Berchtold, directing attorney of the Consumer Rights Project at Legal Aid Center.

“Tenants who receive a notice do not need to go to the courthouse to prepare and file their answer,” Berchtold said. “They can access the forms online and Las Vegas residents can also file the form from the safety of their home, or they can visit any one of our upcoming events.”

Tenants who do not have a computer or access to the internet at home can go to a pop-up clinic and meet with Legal Aid Center lawyers and volunteers for free assistance with the online forms and e-filing.

Space for the pop-up clinics is provided by the libraries as part of “Stay Housed Clark County,” a multiprong initiative to educate tenants on their rights and to connect them with free services without the need to travel to court.

Service is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and tenants are strongly encouraged to bring their eviction notice.

Nevada’s eviction moratorium is set to expire on May 31, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium is expiring June 30.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has said he has no intention of extending the state’s moratorium.