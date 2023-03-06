LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O’Neal’s birthday is Monday, March 6, and while he is celebrating, you can too with a free ice cream cone at his restaurants.

Big Chicken is throwing a birthday bash by offering a free ice cream cone, while supplies last, at its two Las Vegas valley locations. No purchase is necessary.

As part of the festivities, now through April, guests can round up their change on orders in support of The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

“Shaquille’s legendary career and commitment to making a positive impact deserves to be honored in a BIG way,” said Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern. “We hope our loyal and new guests will join us in the celebration.

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation helps underserved children and works in cooperation with the Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools.

Shaq is turning 51.