LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There’s a tutoring service you very well may not know about. For some kids and parents like Idil Ismail, the library has become their second home.

“I’m a mother of four working [and] coming here, and my husband works at nighttime, we don’t get a chance to give more attention to them,” Ismail said.

After struggling to help her kids with schoolwork, she considered tutoring.

“Tutoring is a lot of money, we can’t pay that money,” she said.

That all changed when Ismail said she was offered free tutoring for her children at Spring Valley Library.

“Now we don’t pay nothing, and we are getting the support we need, help, and that is something we can’t take away,” Ismail said.

It’s part of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Foundation and the nonprofit organization Andson.

Co-operations Officer Carina Hrdina said Andson offers financial literacy programs.

“Private tutoring, you’re talking at least 50 dollars an hour, and for these families, a lot of them can’t afford to do that,” Hrdina said.

The program started in 2014 in Clark County and it’s now at 10 libraries, including one in North Las Vegas.

“Our numbers are continuing to grow,” Hrdina said.

According to a survey by the Associated Press and Chalkbeat, even as schools have billions in federal COVID relief, a small fraction of students have received school tutoring.

Andson’s Volunteer Board President Ken Rubeli says tutoring changed his life.

“As someone who couldn’t read until the 4th grade, your self-esteem is horrible, and I would cry,” Rubeli said.

Rubeli recently hosted the 5th annual Happy Hippie Harvest Run at Gilcrease Orchard. All the money raised went towards groups like Andson.

“Kids are behind here already right,” he said.

UNLV Associate Professor for the College of Education, Dr. Sophie Ladd says individual instruction is critical.

“Will there ever be enough individual instruction, that’s hard to say [and] can we offer more, always,” says Ladd.

Whether it’s free or paid for tutoring, students will always need a space to advocate for themselves, feel safe, and grow.

Walk-ins for tutoring may be available at some libraries, but it’s always best to check ahead.

According to Andson’s website, free homework help and tutoring are offered at Centennial Hills Library, East Las Vegas Library, Enterprise Library, Rainbow Library, Spring Valley Library, Sunrise Library, West Las Vegas Library, Whitney Library, and Windmill Library.