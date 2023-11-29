LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is offering free rapid HIV testing on World AIDS Day.

Friday, Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, a day of solidarity for those affected by HIV. In Clark County, more than 11,00 people are living with HIV, and 488 people were newly diagnosed in 2022. More than 32 million people worldwide have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

On Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be free rapid testing at SNHD’s Fremont Public Health Center at 2380 E. Fremont Street.

Additionally, Express Testing will be available Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.), at the SNHD’s Southern Nevada Community Health Center Sexual Health Clinic at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard. Testing at this location is for people who are asymptomatic and would like to know their HIV status.

The SNHD also offers rapid HIV testing options with at-home kits through the Collect2Protect program. The program lets users privately and conveniently order an at-home HIV test hit at no cost and get their results at home.

Test kits for chlamydia and gonorrhea are also available for a fee.

Locals are also invited to collectively create a community AID quilt on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Center at 401 S. Maryland Parkway. The event will have music, food, and free HIV testing.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation will also provide free HIV testing on Friday from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. at the Entourage Spa and Health Clube at 953 Sahara Avenue.

For more information information about World AIDS Day, click here.