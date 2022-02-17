Tax Season 2022: Free help filing tax returns begins Tuesday

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It may only be February but before you know it the tax deadline will be upon us as this year’s deadline for most taxpayers is Monday, April 18, 2022.

For many people tax returns in 2022 could get tricky because of changes due to several pandemic-related factors.

In Clark County, tax return relief assistance events will begin on Monday in an effort to help.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is partnering up with Nevada Free Taxes Coalition to host free tax return prep for those who earn less than $58,000 annually.

“Tax preparation can be challenging for many people,” Commissioner Kirkpatrick said. “I am happy to be able to partner with the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition to provide this valuable service.”

The events kick off on Monday, February 22 and continue through to March 18.

A full listing of the free events is listed below.

Upcoming tax preparation assistance events

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Price Community Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas

March 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Community Center, 320 N. Moapa Boulevard, Moapa Valley

March 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Centennial Hills YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

March 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st North St., Mesquite

Staff from U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford’s office will also attend the events to provide assistance to residents with questions about federal programs and services including Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, veterans’ healthcare and benefits, taxes, passports, visas, and immigration.