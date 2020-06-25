Free Friday Cirque du Soleil event to highlight 3 shows online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 60-minute online-only special will gives fans a chance to see portions of three Cirque du Soleil shows tomorrow at noon.

The Friday, June 26, CirqueConnect special features La Nouba, Quidam and Varekai.

Find the special here: cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect

The special will remain available for those who are not able to tune-in for the premiere on Friday.

“Fans around the world can revel in truly mind-blowing acrobatics and reminisce on memories from these iconic productions from the comfort and safety of their homes,” a Cirque news release says.

Cirque describes the special as an ongoing effort to further its mission to entertain and evoke emotions of people around the world.



La Nouba trapeze. (OSA Images)

La Nouba. (OSA Images)

Quidam. (Matt Beard)

Cast members during Quidam. (Matt Beard)

The set of Varekai. (Shoot Studio)

Varekai. (Shoot Studio)

Here are descriptions of the three shows, provided by Cirque:

La Nouba

La Nouba was the first Cirque du Soleil show to be presented at Disney Springs (formerly known as Downtown Disney) in Lake Buena Vista, Florida and ended its successful 19-year run on December 31, 2017.

Once upon a time, a door opened, and two worlds collided. Dreams clashed with reality. The mundane mixed with the marvelous. It was no longer possible to tell where one world began and the other ended. This new place was called La Nouba. This Cirque du Soleil creation is an unforgettable journey through this universe – at once threatening and exhilarating, frightening and familiar. La Nouba is the story of all stories, the site of all mysteries, where dreams and nightmares sleep side by side. La Nouba is memory, individual and universal. It beckons to us, challenges us to uncover passions we thought we had lost long ago. In La Nouba, anything is possible.

Quidam

Quidam marks a turning point in Cirque du Soleil’s history. Unlike the troupe’s previous shows, Quidam does not take spectators to an imaginary realm of fanciful, larger-than-life characters. Rather, it is an examination of our own world – inhabited by real people with real-life concerns. The show emanated from a concern about growing alienation and loneliness in a world that, ironically, is devising ever-more ingenious ways of keeping people in touch with one another. Quidam is about rediscovery – about giving new meaning to the mundane.

Quidam toured for 20 years under the Big Top and in Arena before closing in 2016.

Varekai