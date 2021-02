LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada will be giving out free food Thursday to help those who are experiencing food insecurity. Reservations are required to get a meal.

The restaurant prepared meals from Jackson’s Bar & Grill will be given out during the center’s dine-thru event from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The center is located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.

Every month, the center partners with a local restaurant to serve free meals.

You can register through this link.