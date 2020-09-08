Free fluoride treatments, dental kits to be given to children Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Clark County children will be receiving free fluoride treatments and dental care kits we well as back to school supplies thanks to a partnership.

Future Smiles, a school based dental health program, has partnered with a Liberty Dental Plan of Nevada and Nevada HAND to host a series of wellness events in September for at-risk children.

Children at the Cordero Pines community near Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road will receive their school supplies, dental kits and treatments Tuesday.

According to Nevada HAND, many of the parents of children in that community face an uncertain economic future after coronavirus due to job losses and pay cuts.

Since its founding in 2009, the nonprofit Future Smiles has provided low-cost or no-cost dental services to more than 100,000 at-risk children in Southern Nevada.

“So many families are struggling right now. We’re glad to help during this uncertain time as dental health is important to the wellness and academic success of our community’s students,” said Future Smiles founder and Executive Director Terri Chandler.