Free flu shot and food offered to residents dropping off election ballots in Mountain’s Edge

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mail ballots for the coming general election have been sent to all active registered voters in Clark County, so one commissioner is hosting an event to make sure they’re turned in.

Residents who drop off their election ballots at Mountain’s Edge Regional Park located at 8101 W. Mountains Edge Parkway will get a free flu shot while supplies last. They’ll also be able to sample food from a local food truck. The ballot drop-off celebration, sponsored by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, will take place Friday, Oct. 23.

Clark County Election Department officials will be on-hand to accept the ballots. Sponsoring the event with the commissioner are Immunize Nevada and NextGen Nevada.

Commissioner Jones explains why he is doing it.

“Voting is an important responsibility, and this is a convenient way for voters to securely drop off their ballots and enjoy some live music and good food at the same time,” said Commissioner Jones.

Any voter who does not receive a mail ballot but wants to vote by mail should contact the Election Department at (702) 455-VOTE (8683).

For this election, County voters have the option of voting by mail ballot, in person at a regular voting machine during early voting through Oct. 30, or on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

Those voting by mail ballot may send it to the Election Department through the regular mail using the postage-paid envelope provided or bring their mail ballot to a ballot drop-off site.

Anyone voting by mail ballot is reminded to follow all the ballot directions, especially the requirement to sign the outside of the envelope provided. The signature is used to verify that the voter completed the ballot.

A video showing how to fill out and send in your mail ballot is available at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote. A list of early voting and Election Day voting locations is also available through the department website. Every in-person voting site will also be a ballot drop-off location.

With more than 70 contests on the ballot, including five ballot questions, voters should use their sample ballot to prepare to vote. Those who will be voting in person are encouraged to note their sample ballot selections and bring it to the polling place with them. Residents are encouraged to check their voter registration status through the Registered Voter Services option on the Election Department website.

County residents who are eligible to vote but not yet registered are encouraged to register to vote. Online voter registration is available through the Secretary of State’s website at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov.