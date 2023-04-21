LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday, April 22, is the first day of National Park Week and in honor of the day the National Park Service is offering free entry to all national parks.

It’s one of five days in 2023 when entrance fees will be waived:

Jan. 16 — Martin Luther King Day

April 22 — First day of National Park Week

Aug. 4 — Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Sept. 23 — National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

The free days only cover the entrance fees to the parks and do not cover the costs of activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

Red Rock National Conservation Area will also be waiving fees but reservations for the Scenic Loop are still required for visits between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Lake Mead is also offering the free entry.

The top five most visited parks were Blue Ridge Parkway, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Gateway National Recreation Area, and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.