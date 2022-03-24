LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are in need of some food or have put off seeing a doctor, there’s an event you might want to attend this weekend.

There will be a free food drive-thru on March 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Along with the food distribution, people will be able to get health screenings, including eye exams, blood pressure checks, and blood sugar tests at the event.

It will be held at the East Las Vegas Community Center at 250 N. Eastern Avenue.

The City of Las Vegas, Clark County, and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas are holding the community event.