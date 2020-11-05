FREE CUPS! Starbucks to give away reusable holiday cups; here’s how you can get one!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween has ended, so of course, it’s time to discuss all things holidays, including Starbucks infamous holiday cups.

On Friday, November 6, the popular coffee chain will be giving away one of the new limited-edition designs to celebrate its holiday drinks’ return.

From us, to you – holiday through and through. 🎁 We’re gifting limited-edition Starbucks Red Cups tomorrow, November 6 with purchase of any holiday handcrafted beverage. While supplies last at participating U.S. and Canada stores. Quantities are limited. pic.twitter.com/6Kvapi1uY2 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 5, 2020

Starting tomorrow, coffee enthusiasts can enjoy the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Eggnog Latte.

So how do you get a free coveted cup? To get your hands on one of Starbucks’ signature cups, all you have to do is order any one of the aforementioned holiday beverages, and it will be served in the free reusable cup.

For more on other holiday items on the menu, go here.