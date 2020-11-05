FREE CUPS! Starbucks to give away reusable holiday cups; here’s how you can get one!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween has ended, so of course, it’s time to discuss all things holidays, including Starbucks infamous holiday cups.
On Friday, November 6, the popular coffee chain will be giving away one of the new limited-edition designs to celebrate its holiday drinks’ return.
Starting tomorrow, coffee enthusiasts can enjoy the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Eggnog Latte.
So how do you get a free coveted cup? To get your hands on one of Starbucks’ signature cups, all you have to do is order any one of the aforementioned holiday beverages, and it will be served in the free reusable cup.
For more on other holiday items on the menu, go here.