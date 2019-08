LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you need to put an extra pep in your step before kicking off holiday weekend plans, Black Rock Coffee Bar has just the thing.

Black Rock is celebrating the grand opening of its Blue Diamond Road location by giving away free drinks from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.

FREE drinks all day tomorrow from 5AM-9PM 🥳 can’t wait to celebrate the opening of Blue Diamond with all of you! Link to our location in our bio ⚡️‼️ #grandopening #brcbvegas Posted by Black Rock Coffee Bar Las Vegas on Thursday, August 29, 2019

The new store is located at 4835 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas.

Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 with the mission to “fuel your story.”