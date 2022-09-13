LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First responders in the Las Vegas valley will be able to enjoy free admission to both the Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga waterparks during the upcoming Heroes Weekend celebration.

First responders including fire, police, EMS, hospital workers, and military from any jurisdiction or healthcare facility are invited to the celebration on the weekend of September 17-18.

You can enjoy two free days of twisting raft rides, winding tube slides, free-fall body slides, massive wave pools, and winding lazy rivers. Combined, the two waterparks span 45 acres with more than 50 raft rides, tube slides, and free-fall body slides.

“After a long, hot summer, those on the front lines deserve a nice cooldown,” says Cade Vereen, general manager of the two Cowabunga Vegas waterparks. “It’s our pleasure to host those who do so much for the rest of us.”

First responders just need to present their ID card or badge at the ticket window at either Cowabunga Vegas waterpark for free admission on either day or both days. For more information on Heroes Weekend, visit either waterpark on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cowabungacanyon or www.facebook.com/cowabungabaylasvegas.