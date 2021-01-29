Free COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 70 and up set for Feb. 3-5 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free COVID-19 vaccinations for people 70 and older will be available Feb. 3-5 at the Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas.

An appointment is required. The clinic will have a limit of 150 doses a day.

Those interested in the vaccine must register online at https://clvdoolittlevaccinesite.youcanbook.me/, and they should preprint a consent form to bring to their appointment.

Participation is limited to people age 70 or older and advance registration is required for appointments starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 1:15 p.m. each day, according to a City of Las Vegas news release. Staff requests that people not arrive more than five minutes before their appointment, but also be sure to be on time.

The Doolittle Senior Center is at 1930 N. J St. at the corner of J Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, just east of Martin L. King Boulevard.

This clinic is a partnership with Roseman University, Touro University and Nevada State College. Medical students will assist with the clinic and vaccine dosages are provided by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Along with the Doolittle site, the Health District also is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/. Many of those locations, such as one scheduled in Summerlin next week, have had all appointments filled, but the Health District will continue to update on new availability.

“I know that many in Ward 5 and around the city have been patiently waiting to be vaccinated, and I look forward to additional sites opening as more doses become available,” Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear said. “I am thankful that we can prioritize our senior citizens, and I am grateful that we are able to bring these vital vaccinations into the Historic Westside, which has been greatly impacted by this virus.”

COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended for the following individuals, unless you consult with your primary physician:

You have known allergies to the ingredients in the Moderna or Pfizer brand of vaccine or if you have any other allergies for which you are prescribed Epinephrine.

Are an immune-compromised individual.

Have lupus.

Have cancer.

Received any vaccination within 14 days of seeking the COVID-19 vaccination.

Tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days unless you have cleared the quarantine period AND are symptom free with negative test results.

If you have been treated with antibodies or plasma for COVID-19, you must wait 90 days from last treatment to get the vaccine.

On the day of your appointment, please wear clothing that allows easy access to your upper arm. Please wear a face covering over your nose and mouth.