Free COVID-19 testing for Laughlin residents July 9

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to offer Laughlin residents free COVID-19 testing on July 9. Tests will be administered at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The County says testing will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are pleased to provide this additional opportunity for Clark County residents in Laughlin to get tested for COVID-19,” said Commissioner Michael Naft in a news release. “It is important that as many people as possible, in all parts of our community, have access to testing so that we can continue to gather factual, science-based data.”

If you have questions, call SNHD’s information phone line at 702-759-4636 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Laughlin Junior/Senior High is located at 1900 Cougar Drive.

Laughlin has reported 18 positive COVID-19 cases as of July 5.