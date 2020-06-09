Free COVID-19 testing at Texas Station offers drive-thru and walk-up options

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free COVID-19 testing at Texas Station Hotel & Casino will begin Tuesday and run through Wednesday. Tests are available to drive-thru and walk-up clients 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on both days.

North Las Vegas is partnering with Station Casinos and the Southern Nevada Health District to provide the testing.

Testing will take place on the first floor of the Texas Station parking garage on Rancho Drive at Lake Mead Boulevard. Signs will guide people as they arrive.

Identification and a telephone number are required for each person receiving a test. Results will be given via phone within a week.

”During this pandemic, North Las Vegas has worked hard to bring as many testing opportunities as possible directly to our residents,” said Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, who represents Ward 2, which includes Texas Station. “This site will provide 1,600 more tests as we continue working to slow the spread of the virus and responsibly reopen our city and the state. I want to thank the Southern Nevada Health District and Stations Casinos for partnering with us.”