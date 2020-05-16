Free COVID-19 testing at Fiesta Henderson May 19-20, by appointment only

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available to the public at Fiesta Henderson May 19-20. The City of Henderson and Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up for the initiative.

Anyone is welcome to be tested, including those who aren’t experiencing symptoms. Families may be tested together in the same vehicle but must register each member individually.

Testing will be available by appointment only on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon in Fiesta’s parking garage at 777 West Lake Mead.

“Communitywide testing for COVID-19 is a key component to help us safely reopen and affirm that prevention measures such as social distancing and the use of face coverings are working to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March in a news release. “While everyone is eager to get back to work and see their friends and family, we must be vigilant in preventing a resurgence of new coronavirus cases and continue to protect our most vulnerable residents, including seniors and those with chronic health conditions.”

On the day of your appointment, arrive 10 minutes beforehand and enter the parking garage via Fiesta Henderson Boulevard. You will be directed to a testing station and checked in, all while remaining in your vehicle.

You will be required to bring a government-issued ID and display it on the driver’s side dash.

Testing staff will instruct you on how to self-collect samples, and the Health District will provide results within a week.

Visit the City of Henderson’s website or call 702-267-INFO (4636) from 730 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to book your appointment.