FREE CONCERT: ‘Yachty By Nature’ performs Yacht Rock genre of music at Topgolf Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All aboard music enthusiasts because the yacht rock cover band “Yachty By Nature” will be dropping anchor in Las Vegas this weekend. On Saturday at 8 p.m., fans of the band will be able to sail away to the smooth toons of ToTo’s “Aafrica,” Ruper Holmes’ “Escape the Pina Colada,” Christopher Cross’ “Ride Like the Wind,” and much more.

So what is Yacht Rock? The question is posed because there may be some who may not know about the genre of music.

Yacht Rock is a broad music style and aesthetic identified with soft rock. It was one of the commercially successful genres of its era, existing between the mid-1970s and early 1980s. Its name, coined in 2005 by the makers of the online video series “Yacht Rock,” was derived from its association with the popular southern Californian leisure activity of sailing.

“Yachty By Nature” is a cover band that dresses in yacht crew outfits as they play soft rock with catchy melodies sure to make anyone sway from left to right. For more on the group, go here.