LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several comic book stores across the country will be celebrating “Free Comic Book Day” in the coming days.

This year the comic book tradition will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, giving comic book publishers a chance to release the latest and greatest in new comic books in stores and digitally.

Here locally, Maximum Comics will give out free comic books to fans on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its location on Tropical and Centennial.