Free breakfast offered to all students at CCSD schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Any child in the Clark County School District can now eat a free breakfast. The service was extended to all students this morning.

Prior to March 2, only students at Title 1 schools could have a breakfast free of charge. Now, it’s available to any student regardless of individual household eligibility.

According to CCSD, this will help ensure students can reach their maximum potential without worrying about their next meal. Administrators hope it will increase participation and more students will opt in and eat. It will also eliminate the stigma of only certain children getting subsidized meals.

Finally, this initiative fights child hunger. It gives kids access to two nutritious meals every day at school. Parents can see the menus available for each school on the school’s website.