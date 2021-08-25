Free breakfast, lunch available for students in Clark County schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free breakfast and lunch are available to Clark County School District (CCSD) students at all participating school sites for the 2021-2022 school year under several programs:

National School Lunch Program

School Breakfast Program

Child & Adult Care Food Program

After School Snack Program

The meal programs do not require families to apply this year.

CCSD is using USDA Nationwide Waivers to operate the Seamless Summer Option for the 2021-2022 school year.

Notices will be sent to families with children that were previously eligible for free meals. Households that have been notified of their child’s eligibility must contact the Food Service Department if they wish to decline the free meal benefits.

You can contact CCSD’s Food Service Department at myschoolmeals@nv.ccsd.net or (800) 819-7556.