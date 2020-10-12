Polls Close in . . .
Free ballot tracking system available to Nevada voters for general election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada voters can now track their ballots for the upcoming election using a new system.

It’s called “BallotTrax,” and voters who sign up will be able to track the status of their ballot through the three points of the process:

  1. BALLOT OUTBOUND: When it is mailed to a voter’s residence,
  2. BALLOT RECEIVED: When the voter’s respective county receives their ballot,
  3. BALLOT ACCEPTED: When the voter’s ballot has been counted.

Clark County started mailing out ballots on Sept. 7 and they will be sent out through this week.

All registered voters can sign up for the free service now. It requires a voter’s first and last name, date of birth and zip code.

Once an individual registers for an account, the site will ask the user to select their method of notification, through a phone call, text message or email.

This election, Nevada voters have the option of mailing in their ballot or taking it to a drop-off site.

Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 17, and runs through Oct. 30. Click HERE to see a list of early voting sites.

There will also be over 100 in-person voting locations on Election Day, Nov. 3.

To sign up for BallotTrax, click here.

