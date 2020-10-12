Free ballot tracking system available to Nevada voters for general election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada voters can now track their ballots for the upcoming election using a new system.

It’s called “BallotTrax,” and voters who sign up will be able to track the status of their ballot through the three points of the process:

BALLOT OUTBOUND: When it is mailed to a voter’s residence, BALLOT RECEIVED: When the voter’s respective county receives their ballot, BALLOT ACCEPTED: When the voter’s ballot has been counted.

Clark County started mailing out ballots on Sept. 7 and they will be sent out through this week.

All registered voters can sign up for the free service now. It requires a voter’s first and last name, date of birth and zip code.

Once an individual registers for an account, the site will ask the user to select their method of notification, through a phone call, text message or email.

With voters in Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty now receiving their #Election2020 mail ballots, a #reminder people can sign up with @ballottrax to track their ballot from the moment it's received to the moment it’s counted.



Sign up at https://t.co/HnZPnUQatZ.#elections #VOTE pic.twitter.com/FeVjKtmxIF — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 12, 2020

This election, Nevada voters have the option of mailing in their ballot or taking it to a drop-off site.

Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 17, and runs through Oct. 30. Click HERE to see a list of early voting sites.

There will also be over 100 in-person voting locations on Election Day, Nov. 3.

To sign up for BallotTrax, click here.