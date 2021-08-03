Free backpacks, dental and vision screenings offered at back-to-school fair on Aug. 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free backpacks, dental and vision screenings and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered this week at a back-to-school fair hosted by Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II.

The giveaway and resource fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Walnut Recreation Center, located at 3075 N. Walnut Road.

Commissioner McCurdy will be giving away about 2,000 backpacks during the event. There will also be free dental and vision screenings and COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older.

#Vegas #ClarkCounty Are your kids in need of school supplies? Join @LVMPDNEAC, my office & over 30 community groups for our Back To School giveaway this Thursday at the Walnut Recreation Center!



✅Free backpacks/school supplies

✅Free dental/vision screenings

✅COVID vaccines pic.twitter.com/YaCQpXAJDD — Commissioner William McCurdy II (@CommishMcCurdy) August 1, 2021

About 30 community organizations will be taking part, including Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation, Optimum Medicine and Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

“With the new school year just around the corner, it’s important to help our friends and neighbors get their kids ready for school with new backpacks and school supplies, and help them stay healthy,” Commissioner McCurdy said. “We will be offering the COVID vaccine to anyone 12 and older and I hope anyone who has not yet been vaccinated will take this opportunity to protect themselves and their family from the virus.”

The county says giveaways are first-come, first-served as supplies are limited.