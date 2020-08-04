Free back-to-school event Saturday for Ward 3 residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ward 3 is holding a back-to-school event for families this Saturday.

Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and community partners are inviting residents to come and collect free backpacks and school supplies. They’ll be distributed to children in kindergarten through 5th grade.

The drive-through event will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Gary Reese Freedom Park, located at 850 N. Mojave Road.

The event will also have free back-to-school immunizations and valuable information on family health care, Medicare and Medicaid available for families.

Those needing immunizations should bring their shot records with them, the city of Las Vegas stated in a news release. Families are advised to remain in their vehicles and have their masks in place when interacting with the volunteers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has left many of our Ward 3 families without a job and with many unforeseen economic hardships,” said Councilwoman Diaz. “The back-to-school event will assist at a time when it’s most needed. I’m extremely grateful for all the community partners who joined to help provide much needed school supplies and immunizations for our children.”

Organizers ask that participants use the park’s Washington Avenue entrance.