Free assistance clinic for residents facing eviction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More help is on the way for those dealing with the possibility of home eviction.

The Immigrant Home Foundation is organizing an eviction clinic this coming weekend in an effort to help those residents at risk of losing their homes.

The event is planned for Saturday, July 17th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rafael Rivera Community Center. There will be free legal assistance with attorneys and other professionals providing consultations free of charge.

Those planning on attending the clinic are asked to bring in a notice of eviction in order to complete any necessary paperwork required to help you stay in your home.

The eviction clinic is part of a collaborative effort with the “Stay Housed Clark County” campaign and is being organized by the Immigrant Home Foundation, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, the Latin Chamber of Commerce and Dream Big Nevada.