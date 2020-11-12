Free adult flu shot clinic set for Saturday at Roseman University

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free adult flu shot clinic is scheduled at Roseman University on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

Immunize Nevada will host the clinic in partnership with Roseman University and the Southern Nevada Health District, according to a Thursday news release.

Roseman is at 11 Sunset Way in Henderson.

COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing will be practiced. All surfaces will be sanitized.

More information on the flu and the flu vaccine is available at www.nvflufighter.org.

For more information about Immunize Nevada and its mission to ensure that people across Nevada can access vaccines, healthcare, and other resources they need to stay healthy, visit www.immunizenevada.org.