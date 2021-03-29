FREE ADMISSION: Medical frontline workers invited to visit REAL BODIES at Bally’s for National Doctors’ Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley doctors, nurses and first responders are invited to visit REAL BODIES at Bally’s on Tuesday, March 30.

The Las Vegas Strip attraction wants to recognize the local medical frontline staff for National Doctors’ Day.

The first 100 medical professionals to visit the attraction will receive free entry, as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for their efforts during the pandemic. They must show proper I.D. to receive free admission.

The exhibit offers unique perspectives of more than 200 anatomical specimens and 20 real, perfectly preserved human bodies with art installations. Last year, the attraction added COVID-19 content to educate guests on the virus‘ impact to the human body.

Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, this is offered to the first 100 participants only. The doors open at 11 a.m.

For tickets, visit the box office located inside Bally’s Las Vegas or call (702) 777-2782. Limit one ticket per person.