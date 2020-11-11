Free admission for veterans and military at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat is offering free admission to veterans and active duty military as well as discounted admission prices for up to five of their guests in honor of Veterans Day. This deal lasts through Sunday, Nov. 15.

The Secret Garden and dolphin habitat are two animal habitats that were brought to the Mirage for the purpose of education and public enjoyment.

The dolphins are ambassadors for their species with the goal of inspiring visitors to respect marine animals and embrace conservation efforts in the world’s oceans.

In 2017, American Humane announced that Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat earned humane conservation ™ certification. It’s the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare and well-being.