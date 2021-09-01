Freakling Bros. Horror Shows returns for 2021, looking for cast members

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After having to cancel its 2020 season due to the pandemic, Freakling Bros. announced it’s back from the dead for its 29th horrifying year.

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows offers three different haunts: COVEN of 13, Castle Vampyre, and the R-rated Gates of Hell. All are located in one location in the IKEA parking lot at 6555 S. Riley St.

The box office will operate from 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays – Thursdays, through Thursday, Oct. 21. The box office will also remain open until midnight from Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 31. You can get more information at this link.

Freakling Bros. said it is going “above and beyond” to ensure the safety and well-being of guests and employees by implementing “reasonable and effective COVID-19 safety protocols.” All guests and employees are required to wear face masks, guests will stay with their group and be separated from other groups. There will also be a limited number of people allowed inside the haunts.

If you’re interested in becoming one of the spooky characters and are 18 or older, there are auditions being held on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon inside Monzu Italian Oven & Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Rd. #10. Training, costumes and makeup are all provided.