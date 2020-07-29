Freakling Bros. cancels Halloween events due to COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween will be different this year in the Las Vegas valley. The Freakling Bros. announced Wednesday it’s canceling its 2020 season.

The Freakling Bros. Horror Shows has been offering up scares to the Las Vegas valley for nearly three decades with its Trilogy of Terror haunted houses.

In a letter to fans, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows wrote, “Current regulations will not allow us to present our horror shows with the intensity that we are famous for, nor can we guarantee a way to protect our patrons or our valued employees and volunteers properly during this pandemic.”

Freakling Bros Trilogy of Terror will, sadly, be closing for the 2020 season for the first time in 27 years of serving Las Vegas. See the open letter to our fans and friends here…https://t.co/Ma3709Pp7p — Freakling Bros. (@freaklingbros) July 29, 2020

The company said it will take a pause in 2020 but promises to return next year.

“We know this will disappoint our diehard fans from around the world, and we promise, on Freakling Honor, that we will do our absolute best to make it up to all of you in 2021, by returning more vicious and intense than ever.”