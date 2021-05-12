Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons to perform Oct. 8 at The Smith Center

Frankie Valli performs with The Four Seasons during opening night of their Broadway debut at the Broadway Theater in New York on Oct. 12, 2012. (Photo by Chad Batka.)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will perform a 90-minute show in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall on Friday, Oct. 8, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for reserved seating starting at $40 go on sale Saturday, May 15, at 10:00 a.m. at thesmithcenter.com.

Valli came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, producing classic hits including “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You,” and “Grease.”

The Four Seasons were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, and joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.

With 71 chart hits, including 40 in the Top 40, 19 in the Top 10 and eight No. 1 songs, they are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time, having sold an estimated 170 million records worldwide.

The hit musical “Jersey Boys,” which chronicles the life and times of Valli and his legendary group, received the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2006.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons most recently performed at The Smith Center as part of the 2018-2019 season.

For details about The Smith Center’s health and safety protocols, visit thesmithcenter.com.