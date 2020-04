LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Marijuana dispensary says the industry as a whole is suffering during this pandemic. Former Raiders running back, Frank Hawkins owns Nevada Wellness Center.

He says the Governor’s decision to only allow dispensaries to deliver has cut sales statewide by as much as 75 percent.

Hawkins blames the high delivery costs for a decrease in sales.

Hawkins is hoping Governor Sisolak loosens up restrictions on dispensaries in the near future.