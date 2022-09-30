LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Franco Dragone, creator of the hit Cirque du Soleil shows Mystère and “O,” has died, according to a Friday statement.

Dragone, 69, died Friday of a heart attack in Cairo according to initial reports of his death.

Mystère, the first Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas, set the stage for years of success in the city’s showrooms, and “O” was long-regarded as the best show in Las Vegas.

“Cirque du Soleil is mourning,” according to Cirque’s statement. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Franco Dragone. Our hearts go out to his friends, family, and the entire Dragone organization. Franco was an industry icon. Responsible for some of our most successful productions including Nouvelle Expérience, Alegría, Mystère, “O,” and La Nouba, he has contributed invaluably to the success of Cirque du Soleil. His passing is a loss not only for his family, but for the entire industry.”

Dragone will be remembered at tonight’s shows.

“Out of respect, tonight’s performances of Mystère and “O” in Las Vegas will be dedicated to his life’s work,” Cirque’s release said.

Dragone’s latest work in Las Vegas was with illusionist Criss Angel on the “Amystika” show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

He was also the creator of “A New Day,” Celine Dion’s show.