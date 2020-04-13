Fourth worker at Resorts World site tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas has reported another positive case at its construction site on the Strip, according to a statement. There is now a total of 4 reported cases on site.

Resorts World says it received confirmation of the fourth case on April 11.

Below is a statement from Resorts World Las Vegas:

On April 11, we received confirmation of a positive case for a total of 4 cases on site. In compliance with CDC guidelines and OSHA safety standards, Resorts World Las Vegas and W.A. Richardson Builders continues to follow and implement maximum preventative policies and procedures to minimize risk of transmission. Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World reported its first case last month, on March 24, and the second on March 31. The third case was reported last week, on April 6.

In past statements, Resorts World says various sections of the job site, including the area in which each worker was assigned and surrounding areas, as well as manlifts, stairwells, turnstiles were shut down and thoroughly sanitized.