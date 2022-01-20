Fourth Street repaving to close road for 24 hours between Stewart, Casino Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Road work begins Sunday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. to repave Fourth Street between Stewart Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard, according to the City of Las Vegas.

Fourth Street will be completely closed at that location for 24 hours as crews do the work on the one-way road near the Mob Museum.

Casino Center Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard are recommended as alternate routes.

Milling and repaving work will raise utilities to be flush with the new pavement.

Preliminary work on curbs and gutters was completed last fall.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor. The city of Las Vegas is managing the project. The estimated cost of the work is $200,000, funded by the Nevada Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax.