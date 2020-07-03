Fourth of July travel down as many stay home amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fourth of July celebrations will be a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimated 330,000 visitors filled Las Vegas for the holiday weekend.

AAA said Las Vegas was the fourth most popular Independence Day destination in the US.

But with the 2020 holiday facing such drastic changes, neither agency is making predictions for travel. Numbers are expected to be significantly lower as they have been in other areas, from the gaming industry to everyday tourism.

Not everyone is opting to stay home, though. Drivers hitting the road will find much lower prices at the pump.

AAA says Las Vegas drivers are paying an average of $2.65/gallon, up 12 cents from last month. However, it’s 63 cents less than we were paying the same weekend in 2019.