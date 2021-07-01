Fourth of July safety tips: It goes way beyond fireworks, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fourth of July celebrations expected this weekend have produced a stream of warnings covering everything from the air you breathe to bullets that could fall from the sky.

Metro police are warning the public that shooting a gun and endangering the public is punishable by up to a year in jail.

“It often leads to damaged roofs, cars and other property. The worst-case scenario is when gunfire leads to accidental deaths,” according to a Metro news release.

Police also say reports of gunshots can overwhelm Metro’s ability to respond to other incidents, in cluding DUIs, domestic disturbances and violent crime.

Metro also warns of the dangers surrounding illegal fireworks.

“Citizens are reminded that any fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Clark County,” police said. Offenders can be fined as much as $1,000.

The American Red Cross chimes in with these safety tips:

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures, or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

Red Cross also issued some common sense reminders about hot cars, staying hydrated, safe food handling during picnics, keeping grills in safe places, washing hands … oh, and there’s still a pandemic out there. Wear a mask if you’re not vaccinated, and if you are sick, stay isolated.

And the Clark County Deparment of Environment and Sustainability (DES) says you should be ready for smoke in the air.

An air quality advisory will be in effect through the weekend due to expected smoke from fireworks. The advisory begins Saturday and runs through Monday, July 5.

Elevated levels of smoke and ozone can aggravate respiratory diseases, and smoke can contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

People with respiratory problems or cardiac disease should stay inside when possible. Young children and senior citizens can also feel the effects. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.

To report illegal fireworks, citizens are asked to visit www.ISpyFireworks.com or call the police non-emergency line at 311. The use of 911 should be reserved only for life-threatening police, fire, and medical emergencies.