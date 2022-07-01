LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Barbecue food has always been a big part of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Most cooks have their own special way of making their barbecue. Maybe it’s a secret sauce or particular wood chips.

8 News Now’s reporter Ron Futrell visited four popular barbecue restaurants in the Las Vegas valley to talk about barbecued meat and he sampled the goods at each place.

It’s estimated the average American eats around 270 pounds of beef, pork and/or chicken each year. The most common meat is chicken, according to the USDA.

Barbecue sauce is the most popular meat-topping for the Fourth of July but teriyaki and Worcestershire sauces are also growing in popularity.