Fourth of July list of Las Vegas fireworks and events for 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On July 4, the nation will commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. There will be numerous events around the Las Vegas valley and southern Nevada to celebrate the momentous day.

Everything from parades to extravagant fireworks shows are listed below.

Summerlin hosts 26th annual Patriotic Parade

The popular Summerlin Patriotic Parade will go virtual this year due to the pandemic. The parade, which is in its 26th year, has attracted as many as 40,000 people every Fourth of July.

“We plan to include a number of the same community groups and organizations that participate in the parade, but in a virtual way,” according to Lezlie Barnson-DeNardin, executive director of The Summerlin Council. “As participants and details are confirmed, we will release information to get the community excited about spending the morning of July 4 with us – online, of course.”

The parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. “and still include the small-town spirit and big-city pageantry,” according to a news release on the event.

Updated information on the parade will be posted on this website.

Station Casinos Fireworks shows

Station Casinos properties will hold two large fireworks shows on Saturday, July 4 and they will be produced by Fireworks by Grucci of New York. The shows, which will begin at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 are made available for the entire community to enjoy.

The public can experience the Red Rock Casino’s show from its south parking lot, located off Summerlin Cetnre Drive (physical distancing guidelines will apply). In Henderson, guests can watch the Green Valley Ranch Casino’s show from home or another location which allows for social distancing.

In addition, a live stream of the fireworks spectacle which can be seen by smartphone or computer via a live stream on redrockresorts.com and greenvalleyranch.com, respectively, and via the property’s individual social media accounts including Twitch.

Henderson’s Fourth of July Celebration – 4 locations

The City of Henderson will salute America by hosting a Star-Spangled Sky Fireworks event on Saturday, July 4. There will fireworks displays at four locations. The event will start 9 p.m. Residents can choose the display with the best view from their home or other safe location where social distancing can be practiced. There will be no accommodations for the public at the launch sites.

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino – Paseo Verde and Green Valley Parkway

– Paseo Verde and Green Valley Parkway Lake Las Vegas – East Lake Mead and Lake Las Vegas Parkway

– East Lake Mead and Lake Las Vegas Parkway M Resort Spa Casino – South Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway

– South Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway The Legacy golf Club – North Green Valley Parkway and Wigwam Parkway

The city will broadcast patriotic music during the fireworks on the following iHeart radio stations.

Plaza Hotel & Casino Fireworks

The Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas is holding its annual Independence Day party on Saturday, July 4 at 10 p.m. It will be staged from multiple locations on the Plaza’s roofs and towers and should be visible for miles. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue to allow for pedestrian traffic.

“Hosting an amazing fireworks show that lights up the downtown sky for the Fourth of July has become a tradition for us at the Plaza, and this year is no different,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

Rockets over the River Fireworks in Laughlin

Just after dark, at 9:30 pm, on Saturday, June 27 and Saturday, July 4, the 30th annual Rockets Over The River fireworks display will be free for public viewing along the entire Laughlin River Walk or from your favorite Laughlin hotel.

A pyrotechnic display will be shot into the dark desert sky, with the bursting colors reflecting off the tranquil Colorado River for a stunning view. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over speakers by Laughlin hotels and local radio stations.

Mesquite Fireworks

Eureka Casino Resort wil continue its tradition of “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” on Saturday, July 4. The 2020 celebration will not include a concert or on property festivities but will feature the best fireworks show in the area.

The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and will be launched from behind the casino. Viewing areas will be available in the Eureka parking lots. We will follow all state protocols regarding social distancing.

Wet’nWild Red, White & Wild

Wet’n’Wild is hosting two events on Saturday, July 4. There is a Dive-in movie (Miracle) which starts at 8 p.m. and then the Red, White & Wild fireworks extravaganza also at 8 p.m.

Fireworks Over Pahrump – Launch your own

Pahrump’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be take place nightly from July 2 to July 5 nightly from 7 p.m. to midnight. The launch site is located one mile west of Gamebird Road, right off Highway 160. It’s free admission. Visitors can launch their own fireworks as long as they have a special permit.

