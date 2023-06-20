LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Most Fourth of July celebrations across the Las Vegas valley usually include fireworks. However, injuries due to fireworks are rising, up 25% over the past 15 years.

“We’ve already seen a fireworks call this year where we had to go out and a family home was completely destroyed,” Rachel Flanigan with the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada said.

Fireworks can be fun and spectacular but they can also result in serious injuries.

Using fireworks incorrectly leads to nearly 9,000 hospital visits every year.

For first responders, the extra work starts before the Fourth of July holiday.

“Our fire crews for the couple nights before the Fourth of July they really don’t sleep and they work 48-hour shifts,” Melanie Dennon with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared.

Most injuries come from illegal fireworks and require extensive medical care. The only legal fireworks are labeled safe and sane.

“Illegal ones will come off of the ground or fly or they will explode,” Dennon added. “People don’t realize fireworks are explosives, you are playing with gunpowder. That’s why you have to be 16 to buy safe and sane.”

First responders recommend that those using fireworks always have water nearby — but their best advice is to leave fireworks to the professionals.

“If we’re being called it means a fire has happened and that somebody’s home has been destroyed,” Flanigan added.

Fireworks labeled safe and sane are sold and allowed to use in Clark County only from June 28, to July 4. All fireworks become illegal again starting on July 5.

For more information on how to report illegal fireworks click HERE.