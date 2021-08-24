Fourth Metro officer dies from COVID-19: Sgt. Douglas King, 36

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are mourning one of their own, a sergeant who died on Monday from complications from COVID-19.

Sgt. Douglas King, 36, was a second-generation Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer. He served the community for 17 years, according to a Metro Police news release.

King is survived by his wife, Cinnamon, who is currently assigned to the Communications Section at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, three daughters, a granddaughter, his grandmother, his mother and father, a brother and a sister.

King was scheduled to receive the LVMPD Medal of Honor at the upcoming “Best of the Badge Gala” for recent actions. In September of 2020, he saved the life of a domestic violence victim.

King was assigned to the Summerlin Area Command.

“He was a well-liked sergeant who was known for his great personality and uplifting disposition,” according to a Metro statement.

King is the fourth known Metro Police officer to die from COVID-19 complications.

Lt. Erik Lloyd, the former president of the Injured Officers Police fund, passed away last summer. Metro Police Officer Jason Swanger died in June of this year. Phil Closi, a Metro patrol officer for 21 years, died Aug. 12 from COVID-19 complications.