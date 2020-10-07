Four virtual job fairs in October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A virtual job fair hosted by Clark County commissioners will take take place Thursday and is focused on open warehouse and logistics jobs.

Employers such as Eastridge Workforce Solutions, Bed, Bath and Beyond Distribution Center and Tire’s Warehouse will present available job opportunities and provide job seekers with important information about how to stand out when applying.

Together, the employers featured in the October 8 virtual job fair have more than 300 open positions to fill.

The job fair kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. The job fairs are free but registration is required.

Job seekers can register on line for this job fair and three others in October at the this website. You an also call (702) 636-2346. The upcoming job fairs will focus on working from home, customer service or call center work and health care.

“We want to welcome employers and job seekers alike to participate in our virtual job fair,” said Commissioner Jim Gibson. “Because of unprecedented times of unemployment in our community combined with our new normal of social distancing, we knew we needed to reimagine our popular job fair and create a virtual environment for job seekers to meet with local employers and learn about available job openings.”