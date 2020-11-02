Four-vehicle crash leads to closure on NB Boulder Hwy at Galleria; avoid the area

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police and Henderson Fire are currently on the scene of a crash involving four vehicles on Boulder Highway at Galleria Drive.

Expect delays in the area, as northbound Boulder Highway is closed from Broadbent Boulevard to Galleria Drive. Galleria Drive from Boulder Highway to Ward Drive is also closed.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area, as this is still an active investigation.

Police believe speed is not a factor in the crash, but impairment has not yet been ruled out.

This is a developing story.