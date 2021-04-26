Four trails inside Lake Mead National Recreation Area closing on May 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opportunities to hike some Southern Nevada trails is growing short as summer nears.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area announced today that four popular trails will close effective on May 15:

Goldstrike Canyon

White Rock Canyon and White Rock Canyon Trail

Arizona Hot Springs and the Arizona Hot Springs Trail

Liberty Arch Trail

Summer heat is the reason that the trails close, and they will reopen on Sept. 30. “The closed areas are remote with little or no shade and the closed trails have sections of strenuous hiking with some requiring bouldering and climbing,” according to the National Park Service.

And with just two weekends left, the temptation to hit these trails might be high — but be aware that temperatures will soar near 100 degrees this weekend, according to forecasts.

“People can miscalculate their ability to hike these strenuous trails in the summer, which may put themselves and rescue personnel at risk if they need help,” said Mike Reynolds, acting superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area. “These areas will re-open in the fall, when temperatures are cooler.”

During the closure, visitors can still access the hot springs near White Rock Canyon that are accessible from the Colorado River. The River Mountains Loop Trail and Historic Railroad Trail are remaining open.

Follow summer safety tips found online at http://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/summer-hiking.htm.